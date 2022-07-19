Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Short Interest Update

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,550,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 16,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 15.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at $137,826. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,341,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,489,000 after acquiring an additional 143,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,692,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,845,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,981,000 after buying an additional 1,752,044 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,175,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,820,000 after buying an additional 113,384 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. 185,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,649. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

