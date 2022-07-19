IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,423,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,276,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1,061.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,094,000 after buying an additional 547,089 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,040,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2,730.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,422,000 after buying an additional 302,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $212.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.19.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

