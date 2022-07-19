Iridium One Day Volume Hits $342.00 (IRD)

Iridium (IRD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Iridium has traded up 98.3% against the dollar. One Iridium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iridium has a total market cap of $181,302.48 and approximately $342.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 81.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.00478357 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00020853 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001900 BTC.
Iridium Coin Profile
Iridium’s total supply is 24,118,576 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Iridium Coin Trading
