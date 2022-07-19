IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Price Performance

Shares of IRCP stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.66.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.