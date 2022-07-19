iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.65. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.94 and a one year high of $86.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

