iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Decreased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 17,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 258.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,487,000 after buying an additional 258,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $102.02. The company had a trading volume of 94,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184,638. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.99 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

