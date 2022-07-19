iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 82,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 126.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $95,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $45.43. 20,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,636. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $60.11.

