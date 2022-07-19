iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Position Boosted by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 7.8% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.72. 1,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,396. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.87.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.