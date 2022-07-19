iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,489 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,941. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average is $106.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

