iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 248,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.22. 627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,202. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.33. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,396.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,685,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425,299 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $127,309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,406,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,385,000 after buying an additional 3,095,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,520 shares during the last quarter.

