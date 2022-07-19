iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MBB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.79. 10,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,707. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.92. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $108.83.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

