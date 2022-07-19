iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 414,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,181,749 shares.The stock last traded at $23.12 and had previously closed at $22.20.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Up 4.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,364,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,078,000 after acquiring an additional 853,316 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,000. Main Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 133,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 95,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

