iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Cut by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.3% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,263,000. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 163,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,968,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,723,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $113.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.23. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

