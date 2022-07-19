iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Reduced by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,154 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362,696 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

MUB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,620. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.56.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

