iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.8% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IWM opened at $172.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.86 and its 200 day moving average is $192.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.