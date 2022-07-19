iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

