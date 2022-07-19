iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,822 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $33,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,506,000 after purchasing an additional 698,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,266,000 after purchasing an additional 588,841 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,799,000 after acquiring an additional 452,889 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after acquiring an additional 773,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,088,000 after purchasing an additional 223,965 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $62.83. 65,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,964. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

