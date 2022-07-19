iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Lowered by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

