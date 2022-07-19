iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,382.2% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IVE stock traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $139.91. 20,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.67. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

