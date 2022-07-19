iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.