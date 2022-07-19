iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $111.85.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
