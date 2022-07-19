iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109,289 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $40,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

