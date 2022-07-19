iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Position Decreased by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 197.7% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

ITA stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $95.75. 267,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.11.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

