iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,498,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,424,000 after acquiring an additional 41,909 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after acquiring an additional 467,344 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,918,000 after acquiring an additional 43,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $93.06. The stock had a trading volume of 94,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average of $101.77. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.