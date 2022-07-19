iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Update

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 47,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 223,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iSpecimen Price Performance

Shares of ISPC stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 14.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. iSpecimen has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $28.98.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 69.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSpecimen

iSpecimen Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iSpecimen in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iSpecimen in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iSpecimen in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iSpecimen by 903.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

