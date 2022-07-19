iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Update

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 47,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 223,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of ISPC stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 14.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. iSpecimen has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $28.98.
iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 69.07%.
iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.
