Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.97. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 100 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca Trading Up 4.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $342.49 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.