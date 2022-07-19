Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Given a $159.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) has been given a $159.00 price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.55% from the stock’s previous close.

J has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

Shares of J stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.69. 502,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,984. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average is $131.94. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading

