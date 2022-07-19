Jarvis Network (JRT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,035.00

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $495,835.60 and approximately $5,035.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,403.08 or 0.99935789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge.

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

