John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the June 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

BTO traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $36.97. 147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,329. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 406,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after buying an additional 37,659 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

