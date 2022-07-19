John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) EVP Sells $147,008.00 in Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,962.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

John Wiley & Sons stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.22. 4,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,120. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.80. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 53.05%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.