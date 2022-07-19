John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Shares Up 0.6%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJFGet Rating) shares shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.72. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDGJF. Barclays upgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.41) to GBX 306 ($3.66) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 270 ($3.23) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

