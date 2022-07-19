Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

HDV opened at $99.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.30. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91.

