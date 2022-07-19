Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY opened at $321.77 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The company has a market cap of $305.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.45 and its 200 day moving average is $282.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

