Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $368,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $132.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.06. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.40%.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

