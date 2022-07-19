Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 10,593 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 207.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $63.48 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.72.

