Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 595 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 441,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 32,090 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 179,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 23,929 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 30,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA BWX opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.