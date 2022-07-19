Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $266.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.72.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $203.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.19. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

