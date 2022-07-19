Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 3,823 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average of $100.48. The firm has a market cap of $138.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

