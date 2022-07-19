Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $211.31 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.95 and its 200 day moving average is $216.37. The stock has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

