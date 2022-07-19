JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €18.50 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($18.69) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.68) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €15.70 ($15.86) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($15.56) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.68) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €11.16 ($11.28) on Friday. ENI has a 12 month low of €9.38 ($9.48) and a 12 month high of €14.80 ($14.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

