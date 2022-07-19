JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Masco (NYSE:MAS) Target Price to $54.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE MAS opened at $53.06 on Friday. Masco has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. Masco’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.