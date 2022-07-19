JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,192,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,941,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,357 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.06. 10,211,411 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25.

