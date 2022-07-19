Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the June 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:KALA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. 154,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,260. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $4.01.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,552.90% and a negative return on equity of 369.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kala Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Kala Pharmaceuticals

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,624,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,998.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 2,695,097 shares of company stock worth $1,418,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 101,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 135,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KALA has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

