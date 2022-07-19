Kalmar (KALM) Trading Up 35.3% Over Last 7 Days

Kalmar (KALM) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Kalmar has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $107,461.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00003262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.00391304 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00018674 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001742 BTC.
Kalmar Coin Profile
Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,331,037 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.
