KB Financial Group (KB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter.
KB Financial Group Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of KB stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
