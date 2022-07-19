KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target Cut to €64.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €69.00 ($69.70) to €64.00 ($64.65) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($78.79) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($79.80) to €75.00 ($75.76) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.67. 213,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,609. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $2.59. KBC Group had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

