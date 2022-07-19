KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target Lowered to €64.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €69.00 ($69.70) to €64.00 ($64.65) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.30 to $63.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($78.79) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KBC Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($79.80) to €75.00 ($75.76) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.67. 213,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,609. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $2.59. KBC Group had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

