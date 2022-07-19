Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

TSE KEG.UN opened at C$15.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.51. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$13.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.65 million and a PE ratio of -22.62.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

