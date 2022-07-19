Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
TSE KEG.UN opened at C$15.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.51. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$13.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.65 million and a PE ratio of -22.62.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
