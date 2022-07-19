Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Given New GBX 790 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($8.97) to GBX 790 ($9.44) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.08) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 451.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 456.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £403.42 million and a P/E ratio of 438.14. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 401.91 ($4.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533 ($6.37).

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

