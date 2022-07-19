Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Given New GBX 790 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($8.97) to GBX 790 ($9.44) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Kenmare Resources Stock Performance
Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.08) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 451.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 456.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £403.42 million and a P/E ratio of 438.14. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 401.91 ($4.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533 ($6.37).
About Kenmare Resources
