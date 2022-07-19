Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Keyera stock opened at C$30.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81. The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.45. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$26.34 and a twelve month high of C$35.48.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keyera to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Keyera from C$36.50 to C$34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.92.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

