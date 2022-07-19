Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Keyera Stock Up 2.5 %
Keyera stock opened at C$30.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81. The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.45. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$26.34 and a twelve month high of C$35.48.
Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Keyera
Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.
