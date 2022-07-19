Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Short Interest Update

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 486,300 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 639,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Kimball International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kimball International by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kimball International by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kimball International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kimball International Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,615. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $180.92 million for the quarter.

Kimball International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Kimball International’s payout ratio is currently -102.86%.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

